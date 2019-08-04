LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Louisville Football held its first practice of Fall Camp Sunday evening.
Or, rather, its first two. Scott Satterfield and his staff split the team into separate groups who practiced one after the other. Most of the starters participated in the second practice of the day.
"It was a huge difference out there today, especially on defense," Satterfield said. "They were flying around and understood what the coaches wanted. Both groups did a great job. It was good work today, but I think we will be better on day two."
"It's going fast," junior linebacker Dorian Etheridge said. "(The newcomers') heads are going to be spinning a little bit. It's just day one. It's nothing to really worry about."
Satterfield explained that the two-practice approach helps younger players get more reps than they would with the whole team together.
"I feel like it helps the younger guys get more reps," junior offensive lineman Mekhi Becton said. "When we're together, they're not getting reps like they should. So they can see how we work."
"I think when we put some of our first units out there that they will be pretty solid," Satterfield said. "However, that next unit comes in, will it be a drop off? That's what we want to develop, those next guys."
The Cardinals are back on the practice fields at 11 a.m. Monday.
