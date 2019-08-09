CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- Good luck trying to catch Charlestown's Marion Lukes.
“I ran a 4.37," Lukes said. "That’s all I’m going to say on that.”
Most people have trouble keeping up with him.
“Unless you’re one of the fastest kids in the country, I got more confidence in my speed than probably what you do,” Lukes said.
“He’s very elusive," Charlestown head coach Jason Hawkins said. "He can make people miss in multiple ways, and when he gets to open field there’s nobody (that's) going to catch him.”
Lukes' speed is what helped make him one of the best high school running backs in the country. As a junior, he rushed for 2,599 yards and 29 touchdowns.
“I was always in the top five like every week," Lukes said. "I was leading for ten weeks in a row.”
He finished the season ranked 11th nationally according to Max Preps. Yet, it didn’t deserve his best grade. Instead, he gave himself a B-minus. It's because Lukes said he feels he can do more.
His grading scale will have to adjust. This season he’ll play both running back and quarterback for the Pirates.
“I was a little upset but then I was like, it’s best for the team,” Lukes said.
“A lot of people have Peyton Manning in their head that he’s going to be," Hawkins said. "He’s going to be more of a Michael Vick.”
Lukes has already committed to Eastern Kentucky and will play running back for the Colonels. EKU was the first school to offer Lukes. It was also close enough to visit his 2-year-old son regularly.
“My son, I can’t be away from him," Lukes said. "So, in my head, it was a three-hour mark was as far as I wanted to go.”
As for the season, there’s no limit to his expectations.
“Undefeated state championship,” Lukes said.
A lofty goal for the Pirates, but with Lukes leading the way, the bigger question might be who can keep pace.
