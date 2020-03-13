CROTHERSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- It’s one thing to chase a dream. It’s another to never even have the chance.
"Coach came in and was like, 'Sorry, guys, but we don't get to go down there this weekend, maybe not next weekend either,'" Crothersville senior Josh Thomas said. "So we don't know if we'll get to play or not."
After winning the program’s first ever sectional title, the Crothersville boys basketball team's season came to an abrupt end Friday morning.
"We had gathered equipment," head coach Greg Kilgore said. "We were lined up ready to get on the bus. The administrators wanted us to kind of parade through the hallways so the kids could tell us goodbye and good luck since they weren't going to be able to actually attend the game. And just before we went out in the hallway, I got the text."
The text informed Crothersville that its regional game against top-ranked Barr-Reeve had been postponed while the nation responds to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
"We were all bummed about it, because we really wanted to go there and prove a point to Barr-Reeve that we could play right with them," Thomas said.
The school also had to break the news to members of the Crothersville community who had gathered to help send the team off to its regional.
"I told the coaching staff that we were going to go ahead with the parade through the hallways, the parade through town and then we will let the community know," Kilgore said. "Because at that point, you had so many anticipating us leaving, we didn't want it to be sudden. We didn't want to burst their bubble right then."
Crothersville had waited 105 years for a boys basketball sectional championship. No one could blame them for their excitement.
"It was a really joyous occasion," Kilgore remembered of the sectional championship. "It almost felt surreal. I grew up here in Crothersville as well, and it's something, for as long as I can remember, people have been talking about Crothersville winning a sectional. We had had some close calls but never been able to get over the hump."
Now, Crothersville and Indiana’s other sectional champs must play the waiting game. There’s still a possibility that the rest of the postseason is canceled all together.
"If it happens, it happens, I guess," Thomas said. "I hope I get to play what may be my last game, you know? You never know. It sucks that we don't get to go play tomorrow or maybe not get to play at all."
"We have five seniors," Kilgore added. "I said, 'For you five, if this never gets rescheduled, your last game as a Crothersville Tiger was spent on a ladder cutting nets down. So, that's something to be proud of the rest of your life.'"
A season up in the air, but a legacy cemented: the best boys basketball team to ever play for Crothersville.
