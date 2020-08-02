CROTHERSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- While area high schools try to juggle welcoming students back and restarting their athletic departments, Crothersville has been handed an extra challenge.
The high school's former athletic director, Gregory Kilgore, was charged with felony child solicitation back in March. So, in the middle of a pandemic, the school had to find a new athletic director.
That challenge led to an opportunity Jacob Dunn had been waiting for his entire life. Just a few weeks after the school board approved his hiring, Dunn is launching into his new duties as Crothersville’s athletic director.
"I just now started to kind of call and confirm these different events for cross country and volleyball," Dunn said. "Then I’ve got to get the officials and the winter sports, so it is kind of all at once."
It took a while for Dunn to get to all that. The school chose to delay the start of fall sports practices until a new AD was hired and they could get a plan together for COVID-19 regulations. Even that has proved difficult.
"We’ve got school guidelines, county health department and then state," Dunn explained.
Dunn is embracing the challenge in his first job as an athletic director. He spent the past six years at Scottsburg as an assistant basketball coach and unofficial assistant athletic director.
"I was a college basketball manager," Dunn said. "So being around athletics is kind of what I love."
At just 30 years old, Dunn has reached his goal of becoming a high school athletic director. Now, his focus is being one of the best.
"I just want to be hands on and be there," Dunn said. "That’s my main commitment is to try to be at all this stuff. So, they can see me around, and then I want to build on the programs."
