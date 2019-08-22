LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- At Male High School, there are two Coach Clarks on the field.
One is just a little smaller than the other.
“She has a positive attitude,” Koby Clark said. “She’s goofy. She likes to have fun, so that's a personality trait of mine.”
Kaiya, 4, is the daughter of Male defensive line coach Koby Clark.
“I don’t like (practice),” Kaiya said. “It’s too hot.”
“When it’s hot, at times, I like to leave her at day care,” Clark said. “The other challenge is her just being still and trying to stay out of trouble.”
It helps that her dad has enlisted her as his assistant coach.
“In the drill, she blows the whistle for us,” senior lineman Chaz Webster said. “Sometimes, if we don’t go too hard, she makes sure to let us know.”
“She’s a very fun girl,” senior lineman Raymon Tucker added. “She acts likes us, which is good. She’s just like Coach Clark.”
Koby played on the defensive line at the University of Louisville in the early 2000s, and Kaiya is quickly becoming an athlete in her own right.
“He might make her do five push-ups or something crazy,” Webster said. “At such a young age, I’m like, 'That’s crazy.'"
“She can see what hard work takes,” Clark added. “Once she sees the boys out here working hard, she knows that she has to continue to do the same thing.”
Along with the lesson is an opportunity for Koby to spend valuable time with Kaiya.
“This is my heart,” Clark said. “This is my world. Without her, I do not breathe.”
That makes for one strong coaching staff and a Bulldog of a defensive line.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.