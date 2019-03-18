SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- One hotel in Bloomington learned early what the rest of Indiana would know later.
"It was probably like 11 'o clock at night, and I was laying in bed," Silver Creek head coach Brandon Hoffman said. "The manager called and said, 'We got a problem with your guys across the room.'"
Silver Creek can't be ignored.
"An hour later, 'You guys got to get 'em out of here,'" Hoffman remembered the manager told him. "'They're being too loud. Too many people are complaining.'"
"We were playing Fortnite, and Zane Gross, our starting shooting guard, he won a game, and we went crazy," senior guard Ty Kessinger said.
"There's 100 people, and you try to be the last one remaining," Gross added. "That's what I was."
The Dragons have accomplished a similar feat in making it all the way to the Class 3A state championship.
"This year, we've definitely shot for high dreams, and we're definitely achieving them now," Kessinger said. "It's a great feeling."
Saturday's trip to Banker's Life Fieldhouse will be the program's first-ever state championship appearance.
"This is what everybody works hard for," Hoffman said. "You spend 49 weeks a year trying to get to this point, and we've got one game left."
That final game is sure to be their toughest. Culver Academy is the defending state champion.
"We can't really end our season on a bad note anyways, because we're going to state for the first time in history," Gross said. "But if we're going to get there I want to win."
"We had 4,000 people at Seymour last Saturday, and that was incredible to see all of Sellersburg show out for that game," Hoffman said. "To win this Saturday would be incredible."
Tip-off for Saturday's game is scheduled for 6 p.m.
