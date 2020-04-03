LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Scott Satterfield and his staff made the perfect call and they didn't even know it.
By holding spring football in February, the Cardinals got a jumpstart on the 2020 season that many other programs will never have. Most athletic conferences canceled in-person activities in mid-March in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. By then, U of L was more than a week into their spring practices.
"We were fortunate that we were able to get seven practices in," offensive coordinator Dwayne Ledford said in a virtual press conference on Friday. "In one of our meetings, we went back and watched our last practice. The technology that we have is affording us opportunities to still build and connect with our players."
The ACC is still allowing coaches to have virtual meetings with their players. Ledford says he meets with his offensive line three times a week.
"It allows the guys to have an opportunity to see each other," Ledford said. "That's what I can sense when were on these calls together. I can feel the sincerity of the guys missing each other and being around each other. These calls that we're having with the guys, its very beneficial because it's the best way we can communicate and still see each other."
Ledford is also keeping in contact with former Cardinal Mekhi Becton. The projected first-round pick is training in Dallas, Texas as he prepares for the April 23 NFL draft. The League has decided to hold a virtual draft without fans.
"It's difficult for those guys," Ledford said. "The draft is something that's usually a pretty unique experience. So, obviously that's going to be taken away from some of these kids. But nothing is going to take away the fact that he's going to be able to build that dream and see that through. I can't be more proud of (Becton) and what he's been out there doing."
Ledford should also be excited about the 2020 season -- if and when that happens. The offense returns starting quarterback Micale Cunningham as well as key skill players in Dez Fitzpatrick and Tutu Atwell.
"The next step for the offense is being better at execution," Ledford said. "I think the guys understand the type of effort and speed we want them to play at. There were certain games during the season where the execution wasn't quite there. Those guys have continued to take ownership in wanting to be the best offense in the conference and the way to do that is to execute."
There's no set date for when teams will be allowed to be on campus again, but Ledford said he's trying to keep things in perspective for his team.
"Everybody is having to deal with it, it's not just certain teams or certain conferences," Ledford said. "We're all in this together and we've got to make the most out of it."
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.