FLOYDS KNOBS, Ind. (WDRB) — A sense of normalcy has returned to Southern Indiana.
Monday was the first night of action at Floyds Knobs Community Center for FC Little League. The organization is made up of about 60 youth baseball and softball teams.
“We’ve got six games tonight,” FC Little League vice president Svend Jansen said. “We’ll have six games every night this week.”
“This has been a much-needed reprieve, or break,” FC Little League coach Patrick Oster said. “You see a lot of smiles, a lot of laughter and stuff. It’s been nice to see (the kids) kind of get back to being kids and not being cooped up in the house.”
FC Little League suspended its 2020 season in March, but after Governor Eric Holcomb loosened restrictions on public gatherings, it was back to the ball fields with some changes, of course.
“We’ve put hand sanitizer in every dugout,” Jansen said. “We’ve spread the game times out so that way people are able to leave and come in, and not have a lot of cross over. We’ve also extended the dugout to include our bleachers so the kids have a little more space to spread out.”
“We didn’t have the school to lean on or teachers to explain everything to do, so we were some of the first folks talking to the kids,” Oster said. “But they all kind of got it just ‘cause they’re used to things being a little different.”
A couple of strikes but no outs as youth sports continue. FC Little League’s season is expected to run through mid-August.
