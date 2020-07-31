LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) —Myisha Hines-Allen is already a WNBA champion, but the start to her professional career wasn’t what many expected for the former Louisville standout.
Averaging just a few minutes a game in her first two years as a professional, Hines-Allen kept telling herself one thing: "Wait your turn."
Her turn came with the coronavirus pandemic and the league’s "Wubble" format for its return to play. Several Washington Mystics players decided to sit out the 2020 season, including two of its top three scorers from last season, moving Hines-Allen into a starting role.
"In comes this bubble, and it's just like, 'Alright, this is your opportunity to show (Mike Thibault) why he picked you and make sure he doesn’t regret it," she said.
Hines-Allen is quickly proving just how valuable she is. Despite their depleted roster, the Mystics are undefeated in their first three games, and Hines-Allen is averaging 19 points and 8.3 rebounds per contest.
"We have to be ready to play and ready to perform no matter who’s on the court or with us in the bubble," Hines-Allen said. "At the end of the day, also, they’re still with us. Everyone that’s opted out, they’re still texting us keeping eyes and ears to what we’re doing."
The players who are sitting out always had an eye out for Hines-Allen and other young teammates. In particular, 12-year veteran LaToya Sanders who plays the same position as Hines-Allen.
"To see how she plays defense so well," Hines-Allen said. "She’s able to get her shot off when you have thee huge fives. She’s not your typical five; neither am I."
Her focus is finishing the 2020 season healthy and helping the Mystics to claim back-to-back WNBA titles, but Hines-Allen knows her next challenge will come when her team’s roster is back to full strength next season.
For now, the plan is to keep doing what she’s doing.
"It’s just what can I do, still, to find a way to help the team," Hines-Allen said.
Hines-Allen and the Mystics’ next game is 6 p.m. Saturday. against the Chicago Sky.
