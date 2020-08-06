LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A global pandemic can put a lot of things to the side, including rivalries.
Scott Dolson has been Indiana University’s official athletic director for a little more than a month, but he’s been working in his office for about four. In that time, he estimates he’s had more than 100 meetings with Big Ten Conference colleagues.
“Mike Bobinski at Purdue, not to single people out, but he’s been terrific,” Dolson said. “And an example from earlier this week, Josh Whitman at Illinois texted me and helped me out with a situation.
“I hate that we have to meet. I hate that we’re in this situation, but it’s been extremely beneficial to me.”
Dolson has had to lean on his peers through a tumultuous period for college athletics. While attempting to safely bring athletics back to IU’s campus, he can’t ignore the nagging financial concerns for the department.
“What we’ve tried to do is put together all types of contingency plans and not knowing exactly which way we’re going to pivot but be ready for all different types of scenarios,” Dolson said.
One scenario is college football being canceled altogether, which would put an even heavier burden on the athletic budget.
“In my position as a leader, I need to be ready for that and for us to be ready for that. But that’s not going to factor into the decision,” Dolson said. “The decision has got to be based on health and safety. If you believe that and trust that, then I’m confident that we’ll make the right choices moving forward.”
IU has already had to make virus-related decisions. The football program was forced to pause voluntary workouts on July 17 after six players tested positive for COVID-19.
“The protocols are only as good as people adhering to them,” Dolson said. “I think it’s gone as well as it can be internally, but ... you just never know what happens outside of here. It’s not an athletic virus. It’s not something you just can mitigate by leaving the athletic complex. So, I feel like we’re controlling everything we can control, and I think the buy-in’s been really good.”
For his part, Dolson has bought in to the unusual challenges of his short tenure at IU, and like so many other Hoosiers, is crossing his fingers for a 2020 college football season.
For now, that’s set to kick-off Sept. 4 at Wisconsin.
