LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – In this installment of "Inked," WDRB Sports' Annice McEwan chats with Louisville Women's Basketball's Jazmine Jones.
Of her eight tattoos, Jones said her first one is her favorite. It's script on her wrist with the letters, "GFC."
"My mom used to call me and my sisters the Get Fresh Crew," Jones said. "Also, my sister's name is GiGi, my mom's name is Felicia and my other sister's name is Charmaine. All growing up my sisters and I would say we're going to get this tattoo. We were originally supposed to get it in baby blocks, but since I was the first one to get it, I just got it on my wrist and got it done. They have still yet to get theirs, and it's has been four years now."
Despite having a tight-knit family, Jones opted to leave Tallahassee, Fla. to play at U of L for head coach Jeff Walz.
"It was hard," Jones said of the transition. "I could have stayed home and gone to Florida State, but I knew that I wanted to grow up. I wanted to depend on myself and not always on my parents. I knew I needed to get away from home."
Now in her fourth year with the program, Jones said she's grown a lot since she first arrived on campus.
"I think I've matured a lot since my freshman year," Jones said. "Not just on the basketball court, but my personality has changed. I've just matured as a woman, too."
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.