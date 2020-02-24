LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nate Sestina's family is always with him, all seven members represented across his chest and down his arm.
"Those are my six favorite people in the world," the Kentucky forward said. "Everything that I'm about, and everything that I do on the court, comes from them. The hard work was instilled by my parents. That fight, that 'dog' that I had gotten away from playing with, comes from my brother Andrew and my brother Jason. My free-throw routine actually comes from my sister, Kristin. And my sister, Jen, was actually a 3-point shooter in high school. So, my sisters actually taught me how to shoot."
The tattoo on Sestina's right inner arm is, perhaps, the most representative of his familial bond.
"My brother Andrew had done some research and it was like five arrows tied together is an unbreakable bond," Sestina said. "We have seven people in the family, so we have seven arrows. The top part of the arrowheads has our last name in it."
After beginning the season as a starter for the Wildcats, Sestina had to rely on his family during a rough patch this season that included an injury and dwindling minutes on the court.
"I had been struggling mentally, trying to get going on both ends of the court," Sestina said. "Struggling to get stops on defense, trying to get shots to fall on offense, trying to be that good teammate that I had been before and trusting that it's all going to come forth for me."
It seemingly did against LSU last week. Sestina finished one rebound shy of a double-double against the Tigers.
Perhaps some of Sestina's struggles had to do with his jump from the Patriot League to the SEC. He has started just one season, his senior year, for the Bison.
"When I opened up my eligibility, my coaches at Bucknell, who I'd been with since my freshman year, were like, 'You have all the tools to do it,'" Sestina said. "'Are you physically and mentally ready to do it? Because we believe in you. We trust you.'
"I was talking to family and friends about it, and I had told them coach Cal had called me. They were like, 'Woah.' There were some people who were like, 'I don't know if you're going to make it.' No matter where you go, people are going to doubt you. But for me, how I think and how I work, it's just show up, do the work, and everything will pay off."
