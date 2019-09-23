LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mark Stoops has had enough.
Stoops said he hears the unsolicited advice and criticism. To his credit, he agrees with some of it. He knows his offense simply can't be what it was against Mississippi State going forward.
"Everyone wants to see the ball thrown 42 times," Stoops said to a room of laughter. "Well, you did. Hope you're happy, because I'm not.
"A couple of drives stalled. That aggravates all of us, but you look at it early, I want to say we have 10 drives and one touchdown, two field goals, two missed field goals, three punts and an interception."
Those weren't ideal stats when the Wildcats allowed 28 points from the Bulldogs.
"That was one of the worst games we've played in a while as far as being precise in our fits, and then we weren't as physical as we have been," Stoops said.
But the Wildcats can still get better.
"I don't foresee us falling into a losing mentality," Stoops said. "It's just having the habits that are necessary to put yourself in a position to be successful."
The Gamecocks are coming off a 20-point loss to Missouri last week. UK will look to extend its streak to six with a win over South Carolina at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.