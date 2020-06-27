LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Midnight Bisou entered the Fleur de Lis as the 1/2 post favorite and looked every bit of it down the stretch in the Saturday win.
The Steve Asmussen-trained mare's 8 1/4-length win gives her an automatic bid in the Breeders' Cup Distaff, a race she finished runner-up in just last year.
Jockey Mike Smith told NBC Sports in post-race interview that Midnight Bisou is "sent from heaven."
"Everything that this filly has done for us, the Blooms, the Allens, it's amazing," Asmussen told NBC Sports. "How well she represented in Saudi Arabia against the boys in the world's richest horse race and come back here and put the training in, and just be such a happy race horse. To see her look so glorious through the stretch is amazing."
The win also gave Amussen his 746th win at Churchill Downs to regain the all-time record from Dale Romans.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.