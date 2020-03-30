LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The NCAA's DI Council announced in a statement Monday evening that it will "provide spring-sport student-athletes an additional season of competition."
The decision comes after the NCAA canceled the 2020 spring sports season in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The NCAA is allowing member schools to "self-apply waivers" to qualifying athletes. The waiver does not apply to winter sport athletes.
“The Council’s decision gives individual schools the flexibility to make decisions at a campus level,” Council Chair M. Grace Calhoun said. “The Board of Governors encouraged conferences and schools to take action in the best interest of student-athletes and their communities, and now schools have the opportunity to do that.”
A special waiver for baseball programs will allow them to have a higher roster number than normally allowed for the 2020-21 season.
The full statement can be read here.
