LA GRANGE, Ky. (WDRB) — As professional sports inch closer to their restarts, high schools athletics still hang in the balance. KHSAA commissioner Julian Tackett said earlier this month that he believes there will be a fall season for area schools, which is good news for the Oldham County Girls Cross Country team that hopes to accomplish something it hasn’t in a long time.
“To have a team, a once in a lifetime team almost, and maybe not get a season, it’s a little disappointing,” head coach Kirk Thomas said.
Oldham County is the defending Class 3A state champion after claiming the title in back-to-back seasons. This year, the Colonels return six of the seven runners from last year’s team, making them a favorite to go for the three-peat.
It’s something the program hasn’t accomplished in nearly four decades.
“Obviously, our main focus is state,” senior Ashley Terry said. “We want to go back and try our best to win again. If not, yeah, we’re going to be sad, but we’re able to have this part of our season.
That’s more than a lot of runners can say about the spring. When the pandemic cancelled spring sports, many runners lost out on a track and field season that normally helps keep them in shape for cross country.
“Nothing quite sharpens you up like racing,” Thomas said. “So, you can see the speed side is missing a little bit.”
The team was cleared to start practicing this week. Officials seem more hopeful for the return of non-contact sports like cross country and golf, but social distancing can still be a challenge for those programs.
“It’s hard because we like running close together and all like being close together, giving each other high fives and hugs, especially after races,” senior Emma Watkins said. “If you’ve done good that’s what we’re used to doing. That not being able to happen anymore, we’ll just have to work through it and figure out other ways to cheer each other on.”
Athletes have had to do a lot of figuring out during this pandemic, and Oldham County Girls Cross Country might have to do more of it if the shot at another state title never comes.
“With all the senior stuff and looking forward to it for cross country, all that being taken away is heartbreaking to think about,” Watkins said.
“Each practice is one day at a time,” Thomas said. “Each one we know could be our last. I told the girls, if we get to have any meets, we’re going to have to treat each meet like it’s the state meet because it might be the last meet we get to run.”
