LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When it comes to sports, bowling knows its perception, but it is more than just a recreational game.
It’s actually a highly competitive, KHSAA-sanctioned sport with dedicated fans and energetic tournaments. Julie Nichelson has been Pleasant Ridge Park’s head bowling coach since 2008.
"When I first started coaching I thought, 'What the heck is going on?'" Nichelson said. "But it’s infectious. Everybody around gets caught up in it. The fans are cheering with the team. It’s pretty intense."
That’s why Nichelson and her teams were so disappointed when this year’s national competition was cancelled.
"If there was no COVID-19, we would be practicing probably three days a week getting ready to go to the national tournament at the end of July in Dayton," Nichelson said.
"It was a surprise because they were kind of saying, yeah, we might have it," senior bowler Lexi Priddy said. "Then they were like, no we’re not going to have it. I was like, this sucks for sure."
The Panthers have had success on the national stage. The boys team placed fourth in 2019, while the girls took home sixth in 2018.
To add to the team’s disappointment, Kentucky’s bowling alleys were closed until June 1. With no place to practice, some bowlers got creative.
"I have one that’s graduated and her younger sister that graduated this year that were so stir crazy about not being able to bowl that they actually videoed themselves using their bowling balls out in the front yard on the grass," Nichelson said.
Bowling has the advantage of being a no-contact sport. If schools start on time, Nichelson hopes the 2020-21 season could still happen with some changes.
"Most of them have their own equipment, which is not as much of an issue other than, 'Oh, let me pick up and try your ball,'" Nichelson said. "Well, there won’t be any of that going on, obviously."
Like so many other sports, the hope is to just get the ball rolling again soon. 2020 may not be a strike, but there’s hope for a spare.
