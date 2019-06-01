LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Pleasure Ridge Park battled back from a 7-4 deficit in the bottom of the seventh inning to tie the game and eventually go on to win 9-8 in eight.
James Wilson brought in the walk-off run on a single up the middle in the bottom of the eighth with the bases loaded.
The Panthers will face Tates Creek in the state quarterfinals at 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Trinity advanced to the KHSAA State Tournament with the 8-3 win over North Oldham led by junior Davis Crane who was 2-for-4 with four RBIs.
The Shamrocks will face Hazard in Lexington at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday.
