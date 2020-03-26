LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Silver Creek's Trey Kaufman was named Indiana Gatorade Player of the Year on Thursday.
"I am excited and beyond grateful Gatorade has selected me to be among some of the greatest athletes," Kaufman said in a text to WDRB Sports. "This award inspire me to always do better and to keep working harder in all I do. Someone is always watching."
Kaufman is the first junior to win the award since Greg Oden back in 2005. Kaufman averaged 25.8 points and 9.6 rebounds before the COVID-19 outbreak canceled Silver Creek's postseason run. The Dragons were the defending 3A State Champions and the favorites to win it again this year.
Kaufman currently holds multiple Power Five offers from schools that include Louisville, Indiana and Purdue. The four-star recruit has not made a commitment yet.
