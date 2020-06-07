LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Spike Albrecht won't be standing in the way of anymore Louisville national titles.
U of L confirmed Sunday that the former Michigan Wolverine will be joining the men's basketball program as a graduate assistant.
Cardinal fans will remember Albrecht for his performance against Louisville in the 2013 national title game where he came off the bench to score 17 first-half points. Albrecht would go on to play one season at Purdue as a graduate transfer.
Former Cardinal Christen Cunningham will also join the U of L staff as a graduate assistant. Cunningham spent one season with U of L as the starting point guard for head coach Chris Mack in 2018-19 after transferring from Samford. Cunningham averaged 10.1 points and and 6 assists while at Louisville.
Fifteen men's basketball players were allowed back on campus in the university's first phase of its plan to return to activities. Those athletes can begin voluntary workouts June 8.
