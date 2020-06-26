LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The abnormal setup at Churchill Downs that currently prohibits spectators is slowly starting to feel like normal to racehorses and their connections.
“It was a bit eerie when it starts,” Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen said. “It was like a late work in the morning. Did it really count, you know?”
Asmussen has spent the better part of June at Churchill, going back-and-forth with fellow trainer Dale Romans for track’s the all-time wins record. He has a chance to add another in Saturday’s Grade II Fleur de Lis with heavy favorite, Midnight Bisou.
The five-year-old mare is the reigning 2019 Champion. A win in the Fleur de Lis means an automatic bid to the Breeders’ Cup Distaff.
“She’s always been a beautifully kind filly that was willing to go train, very happy about her days, very easy to be around,” Asmussen said. “That has continued. I think with the success and admiration that she’s garnished she notices it. She’s a more confident horse.”
Trainer Al Stall Jr. should also have some confidence in Saturday’s Stephen Foster. His horse, Tom’s d’Etat, is the even money favorite. Stephen Foster is also a Breeders' Cup Challenge Series race with its own automatic bid into the Breeders’ Cup.
Stall, a New Orleans native, should be a familiar name to horse racing fans who remember the 2010 Breeders Cup Classic when his horse, Blame, beat the previously undefeated fan favorite Zenyatta.
“Seemed like half the city of New Orleans, or half the racetrack community was there,” Stall said. “The Saints had won the Super Bowl earlier in the year, so we were having a good year. There was ‘Who Dat’ this and ‘Who Dat’ that. We knew who Zenyatta was … We took no pride in beating Zenyatta. We were just happy to win the race.”
Saints and Pelicans owner Tom Benson also owns Tom’s d’Etat and had a big role in the horse’s name.
“We have Tom Management, Tom’s Ready, Mo Tom,” Stall said. “Krewe d’Etat is a popular Mardi Gras parade. Mr. Benson is a dictator type, iron hand type of guy. It’s just a play on words.”
The Stephen Foster has a $500,000 purse, the Fleur de Lis $200,000. The races will be broadcast from 5-6 p.m. Saturday.
