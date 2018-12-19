LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- The UK football program signed a majority of its 2019 class during December's early signing period. Twenty players in all, including five in-state prospects, rounded out the 36th-ranked class in the nation, according to 247Sports.com
"You don't know where the players are going to be in state," head coach Mark Stoops said Wednesday. "As I mention each and every year, there's always good quality in this state. Sometimes, there's not always the quantity. This year there was certainly a very good amount of very good football players."
"Louisville had a strong hold on a lot of the kids there, a lot of the inner-city kids there," said Vince Marrow, UK's recruiting coordinator. "It was just getting these guys here to come play at the best conference in the country and come play for the best school in the state."
During his news conference Wednesday, Stoops said the class features several highly sought-after players.
"You look at the battles we had with some of these kids, it went down to the wire again last night," Stoops said. "I'm not going to mention any names, but there's schools and there's people, traditional Top-10 powers, calling our kids up until last night. We fought them off and got the signatures this morning."
The second signing window for the 2019 class begins Feb. 6.
