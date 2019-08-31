LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Just two weeks after losing his father, Trinity junior Jackson Schulz honored him on the football field.
During the Shamrock's 41-14 win over Indiana's Carmel in week one, Jackson intercepted a pass. After the play, he took a moment to point to the sky and his teams came up to congratulate him.
Christopher, Jackson's father, was killed by drunk driver while riding in a golf cart at Seneca Golf Course on Aug. 11. Both sides of Jackson's family were able to attend the game and were on hand to witness the special moment.
"I wanted to make sure that Jackson felt the love and knew that everyone was there for him," his mother, Kelly, said. "So, when he made the interception and was playing well, the whole moment and the team surrounding him was pretty impactful."
"He was a funny guy," Jackson said. "We always made jokes, played golf together, went to games, watched games. He loved football. He loved golf. He's been there ever since the game of football. He's kind of helped me understand it and lead me on to it. He was a special guy."
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.