LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The checklist is getting shorter for the Cardinals on what head coach Dan McDonnell is calling the "2017 Revenge Tour."
"(It's) just to say, hey, come on," McDonnell said. "Let's better. Let's do more. Just to make sure they understood that each game counts."
The games avenged this year include Cincinnati, Kentucky, Indiana and Florida State. All losses in 2017, now wins two years later. But losing the ACC title game less than a year ago remains the biggest game target for Louisville.
"We've got another one ahead of us because we still haven't won this tournament," McDonnell said.
The Cardinals came close last year, making it to Sunday's championship game before falling to the Seminoles in extra innings.
"We kind of just leave it in the past," junior pitcher Michael McAvene said. "We all know what we did and didn't do well in that game. So we just all look back on it and keep it in our own minds to know what we can do better this year."
The Cardinals are in a better position this year. After the series win against FSU, Louisville travels to Durham, North Carolina as the ACC Tournament's top seed.
"We took care of business this year so we could go in there and get that one-seed," junior Logan Wyatt said. "Going in there this year, we feel pretty confident in our abilities."
"There's a little bit more on the line," McAvene said. "You have a chance to be knocked out, but you just take every game like you've been taking it the whole season. We've just got to go out there and do business like we've been doing all year."
If the Cardinals do, in fact, take care of business, they've put themselves in a good position to earn a national seed and host an NCAA regional. But McDonnell said he doesn't want his team focusing on the anything that isn't certain.
"We talk a lot with our kids about what's real," McDonnell said. "What's real is we'll be playing somebody on Friday night, and then what's real is we'll play one of the other two teams in our bracket."
Louisville left for Durham Monday morning and will have a couple days to prepare for Wednesday's 11 a.m. game against 12th-seeded Boston College
