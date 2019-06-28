LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For Lori Elliott, there are few things more invaluable than her son’s jersey.
The black baseball jersey is the one her son, Adam, wore as a freshman on the 2017 University of Louisville baseball team.
“The whole freshman year, the ‘Elliott’ was spelled wrong on the jersey because, as a freshman, he didn’t want to tell anyone that his named was spelled wrong,” Elliot said. “So, we always kind of think, trading cards that have a mistake are worth more. In our eyes, it’s kind of the same thing.”
That’s why when the Elliotts' car was broken into in Omaha while the family attended church, Elliott had one thought:
“That was the first thing I thought of — that they could’ve taken anything except that,” Elliott said. “They grabbed the bag in the front seat."
The jersey was in the bag. Elliott had brought it with her for Adam’s brother to wear to the Cardinals’ College World Series game later that day. After it was stolen, she took to Twitter to locate the jersey, but she never expected the response it got.
“I just tweeted it thinking maybe there’s an off-chance that this tweet will go far enough that if somebody sees it – I kept thinking on a collectible site maybe — that somebody may let us know or try to buy it back for us,” Elliot said. “But I never dreamed that any of the media would want to get involved.”
The jersey has not been found yet. The Elliotts are still offering up to $500 to get it back.
“I hope it turns up, but if it doesn’t ... the people in our community out there that have just kind of risen up just to help us find this jersey has been pretty neat,” Elliot said.
And if it doesn’t show up, there’s always next year when Adam will be a senior and the Cardinals will have another shot at a national title.
