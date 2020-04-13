LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Every coach has talked about it, but now the one in charge of handling it is sharing his thoughts.
Louisville Football head strength and condition coach Mike Sirignano is tasked with keeping the Cardinals in shape. The only problem is the COVID-19 pandemic has separated players and coaches while also making facilities and equipment scarce.
Fortunately for Sirignano, he's used to training players from a distance. U of L's early spring practice typically gives the team a six-week break before they continue in-person activities for the summer.
"When this pandemic started, it was a little easier for us," Sirignano said. "As we roll out a new plan our team, it's ever-growing and adapting and evolutionalizing (sic) just like any other part of our program. So, it's not that hard."
What has been difficult is keeping some sort of structure with the team. If they were on campus right now, most players would typically be done lifting by 10 a.m.
"That's the hardest thing because at home they don't have that schedule," Sirignano said. "Getting the guys up and not letting them sleep in all day has been one of the things we've had to hit home with a bunch of times.
To combat the lack of structure, Sirignano said he split the team into ten 'accountability groups.'
"What that is, is a group chat," Sirignano explained. "I manipulated the groups where I had some leaders in that group and some guys who need to be leaders eventually, and then some freshmen in groups and younger guys. Every day they're getting bombarded with dialogue on programming, video check-ins, the YouTube videos we're sending out to them daily."
Sirignano estimates that it will take about four to six weeks once the team returns to campus before players are back in 'football shape.'
For now, perhaps the rest of the world can take notes on how the team is handling adversity.
"When I can sit there and have Javian Hawkins call me and I answer my phone at 5:14 in the morning, and he's like, 'Coach, I couldn't sleep last night,'" Sirignano said. "'I'm on 160 push-ups. Let's do 1,000 today. I make myself tangible to Card nation and he makes himself tangible and vulnerable to Card nation, I think it's motivating for not only our team, but Louisville in general."
