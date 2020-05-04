LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville has 90 days to respond to the NCAA's Notice of Allegations, but university President Neeli Bendapudi wants people to remember what her administration did long before the allegations were made public.
“I think you will see from the changes we have made as an institution that we are sending a very strong message about our commitment to ethical conduct, and what we will and will not tolerate,” Bendapudi said.
Her defense of the university centered on the differences between her administration and the previous one.
“I hope you’re proud of your institution that has made difficult decisions,” Bendapudi said.
Those decisions were made in an effort to clean up the mess left after former Athletics Director Tom Jurich was fired.
“I truly believe that we have gone above and beyond any other institution,” Bendapudi said.
Calling U of L a “model of compliance,” Bendapudi outlined the university’s changes since she took over as president in April 2018.
“We changed the reporting structure so that now the AD reports to me,” Bendapudi said. “We made sure that compliance reports directly to my vice president of Compliance, Risk and Audit. The council for the athletics department reports directly to my general council.”
Bendapudi also pointed out personnel changes to the men’s basketball program and the athletic department’s administration while emphasizing changes to compliance education.
“We’ve created an ethical leadership curriculum for every single person in our athletic program,” Bendapudi said.
In all, Bendapudi said more than a dozen changes have been made.
In regards to the specific allegations levied against the men’s basketball program, Bendapudi spoke directly to fans.
“I know you’ll have lots of questions, but please look up the NCAA bylaws,” Bendapudi said. “We are extremely limited by those bylaws about commenting on specific allegations at this point, or about the details of the investigation.”
