LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Like most college teams during the pandemic, Louisville women’s basketball didn’t have a lot.
No access.
No timeline.
And no blueprint.
What the Cardinals did have was sports performance coach Kaitlynn Jones.
“You can call it a challenge or you can call it an opportunity,” Jones said.
Jones had one of the more difficult tasks during the pandemic: keeping players in shape while at home in quarantine.
“She was able to carve a training program out of what they had at their house, even if it was an empty gallon of milk," head coach Jeff Walz said. "Let’s fill it up with water and use that as we’re doing some training."
She also kept players motivated by relating workouts back to basketball.
“We’ve got some sayings (like) 'Get three stops in a row,’” Jones said. “So, our Tuesday workout might be called ‘Three Stops in a Row,’ and that workout’s going to be three different circuits for three different components.“
There were also "Beach Body" workouts and Final Four Fridays that even the coaching staff participated in. The team shared their results and kept things competitive through a group chats before players were allowed back on U of L’s campus.
“My initial thought was, ‘We’re not going to be fit. We’re not going to be strong,’” Jones said. “We’re going to have to not only take a step back from where we normally come back but maybe even three steps back from that. I was pleasantly surprised.”
Now, several weeks back into on-campus work, Jones said players from last year’s team are exceeding their previous benchmarks. But the benefit of Jones’ workouts hasn’t been purely physical.
“She made it fun,” Walz said. “And I think at that time, we needed some laughter.”
“It was a good team-bonding experience,” Jones added. “That was an opportunity that I think we should probably try and do something a little bit more like that in the coming years.”
The Cardinals always knew Jones was valuable, but it might have taken a global pandemic to show just how important she is.
