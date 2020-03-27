LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Whether or not the NFL and College Football seasons go on as scheduled is still uncertain.
ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit said in a radio appearance on Thursday that he would be "shocked" if a 2020 football season happens at all.
Despite the rumors and speculation, Kentucky head football coach Mark Stoops held a virtual press conference on Friday where he addressed the possibility of not having a season this year.
"I am (concerned)," Stoops said. "But as you know, I also try to stay in my lane as best as possible. We are going to continue to work and prepare to play that opening game. That is where my mindset is. To say that it hasn’t crossed my mind, or that I don’t think about it, that’s a lie. You have to block it out and continue to push and work and do the best you can to be prepared."
Stoops is already dealing with an altered schedule. The NCAA suspended in-person recruiting activities through April 15, meaning he and his staff can only communicate with recruits digitally.
"It is important to get the guys we know what we are getting and if we are comfortable with them," Stoops said. "We have had that recently with a commitment, but that was somebody and some folks we are very comfortable with because we had spent time with them already. Some other players that may want to commit, we still need to make sure that we are doing more research on them, that is where it’s going to be tricky with this class.”
In-person interaction with his current roster is also still suspended while programs await the NCAA's new guidelines moving forward. Stoops said his team has handled the changes well but it can be a challenge staying positive.
"I mentioned to a few of them, ‘You have any idea how big the world is?’" Stoops said. "They think about it for a minute and I say, ‘There’s very few people in the world that are not affected right now. So, keep that in perspective and control the things you can control. Focus on all of the things I’ve been talking about and keep those things in order.’ Most of our guys are mature. I’ve had a brief conversation with them and they understand but they are kids."
Kentucky's season opener is currently scheduled for Sept. 5 against Eastern Michigan.