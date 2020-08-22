LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- While Indiana high schools played their first football games Friday night, Kentucky high school football is still on hold.
The Jefferson County Public school board will make its decision on the 2020 season in a meeting scheduled for Monday night, despite the KHSAA voting to begin the season Sept. 11.
The possibility of no football season spurred Sarah Haskins, Mary Warren and Donna Mudd to speak out.
“To tell them, ‘You know what, your hard work doesn’t matter because no matter what you’ve done or what you’ve done right, that doesn’t matter because you’re just not going to be able to play,’ that’s not OK,” Haskins said.
All three mothers have sons who play football at Waggener High School.
“Really, it comes down to a choice and that choice should be to an individual family,” Haskins said. “If you, as a family, feel that it’s not safe for your child to play, then it should be your right to say, we’re going to sit this one out.”
At the same time, Haskins said, families who do want their child to play should have that right, too.
“There’s a lot of people on different teams that feel the exact same way,” Haskins said.
The mothers said they're aware of the risks associated with COVID-19.
“For me, I have an 84-year-old father who is with me,” Mudd said. “He would rather see his grandson out there. He says if it means he has to kind of stay away from them, that’s something he’s willing to sacrifice.”
For Haskins, the consequences of not playing could be even more dangerous.
“My 15-year old son, he has a friend who played football with him in middle school,” Haskins said. “NTI happened – they were freshmen in high school – he was gunned down and killed. A 14, 15-year-old child who would still be here if he would’ve been at spring football practice at 3:30.”
With the huge decision awaiting JCPS on Monday, the mothers said they hope the board will follow the lead of the KHSAA.
“To be one of the only districts to say, ‘These people think it’s OK but it’s not OK for our kids’ – let’s give our coaches and athletic directors credit and allow them to continue the hard work they’ve been doing to keep our kids safe while allowing them to have a season,” Haskins said.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.