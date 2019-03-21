LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — He hasn't figured out just where yet, but Louisville head coach Jeff Walz won't be watching the Cardinal's first-round game at the KFC Yum! Center.
He'll be elsewhere serving out his one-game suspension stemming from comments he made during last year's Final Four game.
"I'm going to be fine," Walz said. "We've had a year to prepare for this. It's not like we just found out three days ago. We went through a dry run during the nonconference season where Steph (Norman) took care of everything, pre-game talk, all the substitutions, play-calling, halftime talk. I actually enjoyed it."
Stephanie Norman, who serves as the associate head coach, will coach against Robert Morris in place of Walz Friday.
"If we don't win, I'm not coming back," Walz said. "Not sure if Steph will either. I put some pressure on them. I think pressure is good."
While the Cardinals won't have Walz, they will have Sam Fuehring back from an ankle sprain suffered in the ACC tournament. The senior forward has been practicing with the team this week.
"I feel great," Fuehring said. "The training staff and coaching staff have been very supportive and have been trying to get me to 100-percent again, and they have. I feel like I'm 95. Tomorrow It'll be even better."
Fellow starter Arica Carter's status isn't so clear. She was able to run again for the first time on Wednesday.
"Getting better and better every day with practice," Carter said. "I'm just hopeful to play on Friday and excited to see what's to come."
Even if Carter can play, Walz emphasized his team's need to be ready for anything.
"We have to play well in order to advance in this tournament," Walz said. "Doesn't matter who we're playing. We can't go out and assume we're going to beat the defense, beat anybody. We can get beat by anybody. We have to do what we do well and do it, and take pride in it."
Friday's game tips-off at 12 p.m. on ESPN2.
