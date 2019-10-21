LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three of Kentucky's four losses this season have come on the road.
A home game this Saturday against Missouri might be just what the doctor ordered. That is, if UK can finally solve its issues on offense.
"That (Georgia) defense is going to pose a problem for anyone that's back there playing quarterback," UK head coach Mark Stoops said at his Monday news conference. "If I asked all of you prior to the game who would have more yards at the quarterback position? I think we would take that."
Lynn Bowden Jr. did finish with 119 total yards, 73 more than Georgia's Jake Fromm. But Bowden and the Wildcat offense never ultimately scored against the Bulldogs.
"This week, we've got to, again, look at the best options, all options to help us move the football," Stoops said. "Hopefully Sawyer (Smith) will be back to near 100%."
Even with the possibility of Smith's return, winning its next SEC matchup will likely fall on the shoulders of UK's young defense.
"They're getting more and more confident," Stoops said. "They understand the urgency to execute the defense and then to play at a high level."
With the likes of Vanderbilt, Tennessee and Louisville left on its schedule, there's hope UK can still finish with an 8-4 record. Stoops' response to the idea?
"Good," Stoops said. "Better than everybody expecting us to lose every game."
The Wildcats host the Tigers at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
