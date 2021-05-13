LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Maryland Jockey Club said Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit has cleared the first of three pre-Preakness Stakes drug tests with a clean result.
Samples were drawn from Medina Spirt, Concert Tour and Black Eyed Susan filly Beautiful Gift on May 6 and were sent to Industrial Laboratories in Chicago. Those samples were returned to Maryland on Thursday, and all were clear of both prohibited and therapeutic substances.
Other samples taken on May 10 by the 1/ST Racing, the Maryland Racing Commission and the Maryland Jockey Club were sent to the University of California at Davis Maddy Laboratory and will be returned to race officials Friday.
Those results are expected by 3 p.m. Friday and will be announced publicly.
“1/ST RACING is committed to achieving the highest level of horse care and safety standards in Thoroughbred racing. We have been an industry leader in instituting processes and protocols that have led to nationwide medication reform and increased accountability and transparency,” said Craig Fravel, Chief Executive Officer, 1/ST RACING. “While we acknowledge the challenging circumstances that prompted this further need for transparency, it reflects, above all else, that the principles of integrity, accountability, and safety in our sport are non-negotiable.”
In addition to testing, medical records for all Baffert-trained horses have been reviewed by Dr. Dionne Benson, the Chief Veterinary Officer for 1/ST RACING. Baffert has provided medical records covering the period of April 1 through May 10. Medical records for Medina Spirit reflected the dispensing of Otomax on April 9th and April 19th. Otomax is a legal, topical ointment used off-label to treat dermatitis in racehorses. Medina Spirit’s medical records were compared to confidential veterinary records obtained from the California Horse Racing Board (CHRB) which were submitted within 24 hours of those dates and have been verified.
Baffert also voluntarily submitted radiographs of Medina Spirit’s fetlocks (ankles) and carpi (knees) which his veterinarian took at Pimlico on May 12th. These radiographs were reviewed by the Maryland Equine Medical Director, 1/ST RACING’s Chief Veterinary Officer, and a Diplomat of the American College of Veterinary Surgeons that consults with 1/ST RACING and MJC. All three veterinarians independently determined the radiographs showed no abnormal findings.
