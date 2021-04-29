LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Being a high-priced yearling doesn’t often count for much when you start talking about Kentucky Derby success.
Of the 30 highest-priced horses sold at public auction since 1982 to run in the Derby, only one won the race, Fusaichi Pegasus, in 2000. And only three finished in the money.
Who can forget the buzz surrounding Mendelssohn, who was a $3 million yearling and came to the Derby with $1.9 million in earnings in 2018 and finished last in the field of 20?
When it comes to the Kentucky Derby, you don’t necessarily get what you pay for.
Having said that, here were the five most expensive 2021 Kentucky Derby starters sold at auction in 2018. (Six of this year's 20 starters are homebreds or were not offered at auction.)
5. HIGHLY MOTIVATED ($240,000)
Bloodstock agent Mike Ryan, upon seeing Into Mischief (as-yet unnamed) at the Keeneland November 2018 Breeding Stock Sale, wrote these words on his catalog: “Must have.”
The Into Mischief weanling out of the mare Strong Incentive was part of a consignment by Lane’s End, and was being offered because his owners were parting ways. Ryan, advising one of those owners, Seth Klarman and Klaravich Stables, said he shouldn’t let this colt get away.
Score another one for the sharp eye that bought Nyquist and Saint Liam as yearlings.
Highly Motivated is one of three Into Mischief colts entered in the Derby. He has won twice in five starts with $320,050 in career earnings, and was second to Derby morning-line favorite Essential Quality in the Blue Grass Stakes. Trained by Chad Brown, many will tell you he’s rounding into form at the right time.
4. MIDNIGHT BOURBON ($525,000)
Bred by Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings, the son of Tiznow sold on the seventh day of the Keeneland September 2019 Yearling Sale, and brought the second-highest price of his session after being shown more than 100 times and being vetted 15 times.
Winchell Thoroughbreds won the bidding for $525,000. Midnight Bourbon won the Grade 3 Lecomte at Fair Grounds in January, then finished second to Hot Rod Charlie in the Grade 2 Louisiana Derby to punch his Derby ticket.
He’s won twice in seven starts with $461,420 in career earnings for trainer Steve Asmussen.
3. ROCK YOUR WORLD ($650,000)
There were high expectations from this Candy Ride colt from the start, as evidenced by the price he brought on the fifth day of the Keeneland September Sale. Bred by Hall of Fame trainer Ron McAnally (who trained both his sire and his dam, Charm the Maker) and his wife Debbie and cared for at Winter Quarter Farm in Lexington, this colt could carve out a special place in thoroughbred history for McAnally, who could add Kentucky Derby-winning breeder to a resume that also includes training the great John Henry.
Winter Quarter consigned the colt to sale, where he caught the eye of bloodstock agent David Ingordo, who was bidding for Sapphire Stable, a partnership between he and trainer John Sadler. Sadler brought in his top owners at Hronis Racing and Talla Racing to complete the sale.
Sadler kept Rock Your World on the turf for his first two races, both wins, before scoring a big victory in the Grade 1 Santa Anita Derby. The colt comes to Churchill Downs 3-for-3 (with career earnings of $546,600) and looking for more.
How tough is this game? Another colt from Winter Quarter was consigned in that same Keeneland session and brought $1 million. He has yet to start a race.
2. DYNAMIC ONE ($725,000)
Bred in Kentucky by his co-owner, Phipps Stable, the Union Rags colt out of Beat the Drums was consigned by Claiborne Farms to the September Keeneland sale. Repole Stable (Mike Repole) and St. Elias Stable (Vincent Viola) joined the breeder in purchasing the colt.
Trained by Todd Pletcher, Dynamic One has won once in five starts for $194,120 in career earnings, and was beaten a head by his longshot stablemate, Bourbonic, in the Grade 2 Wood Memorial.
1. KING FURY ($950,000)
The son of two-time Horse of the Year Curlin and the first foal out of Taris, herself a top-class sprinter and a winner of the Grade 1 Humana Distaff on Derby Day, 2016, the colt was a $950,000 purchase by Paul Fireman of Fern Circle Stables at the Fasig-Tipton Select Yearling Sale at Saratoga in August of 2019. He was consigned by Hill 'n' Dale Sales Agency.
Named for fighter Tyson Fury, the colt was bred by Heider Family Stables in Kentucky, and is co-owned by Three Chimneys Farm, which is looking for its first Derby win in its fourth try.
King Fury will race in the Derby off just a three-week layoff after winning the Grade 3 Lexington Stakes at Keeneland for trainer Ken McPeek.
He’s won three times in six starts and has $262,739 in career earnings.
