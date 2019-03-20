LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville will play the Minnesota Gophers on Thursday to start the NCAA men's basketball tournament.
Richard Pitino is the head coach for the Golden Gophers. He's the son of Rick Pitino and has already been dealing with questions about his father. He says that his dad is a supporter, but he won't be in the game, since he's a little busy coaching in Greece.
Richard Pitino says he has not gotten to see the Cards much this season.
"Well, I don't know the team that well," he said. "Obviously, I know Louisville well. I know they've got fifth-year seniors. I haven't really watched much of them. So obviously, there's that story line. But obviously, I know Chris Mack is a terrific coach, and I know they've had a really good year."
Richard Pitino says this isn't about revenge on the school that fired his dad before last season amid a corruption scandal. It's about progress for his program.
The first round game of the East Region in Des Moines, Iowa between the Cards and the Gophers tips off at 12:15 p.m. on Thursday.
