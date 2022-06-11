LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three Triple Crown races. Three different winners in 2022.
Mo Donegal, who finished fifth despite an awful trip in the Kentucky Derby, won the 154th Belmont Stakes on Saturday evening. It was the fourth consecutive year that three different horses won the Derby, Preakness and Belmont.
Rich Strike, the Derby winner, raced last for most of the Belmont and finished sixth. Nest, the filly who finished second in the Kentucky Oaks, was second, beaten by three lengths.
The third and final leg of horse racing's Triple Crown at Belmont Park in Elmont, N. Y. drew a crowd of more than 46,000. The winner paid $7.20 to win, $3.80 to place and $3.00 to show.
Racing fifth down the Belmont backstretch, Mo Donegal ran down the front-running We the People and Skippylongstocking in the final half mile. Ridden smartly by Irad Ortiz Jr., the colt finished the 1 1/2 miles in 2:28.28. It was the fourth Belmont victory for trainer Todd Pletcher.
Rich Strike, the Kentucky Derby winner, didn't race in the Preakness. The horse entered the race at Churchill Downs at 80-1 odds, the biggest long shot in the 20-horse field.
"We were a little too far back," trainer Eric Reed said about the beaten Derby winner. "We made a tactical mistake." Reed said his colt would continue racing this summer.
Thunder Gulch was the last horse to win the Kentucky Derby and the Belmont but not compete in the Preakness in 1995.
Early Voting won the Preakness in Baltimore three weeks ago but did not race in the Belmont. In fact, no horse ran in all three Triple Crown races this year.
At one and a half miles, the Belmont is the longest Triple Crown race.
