LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officially, the Bellarmine men's basketball program has said that "unforeseen circumstances" have necessitated a pause in its program that will force the rescheduling of its first three games.
Sources close to the program say that COVID-19 is a factor, which shouldn't be a surprise, given the number of programs it already has sidelined as the start of play approaches next week.
A result of the pause is that Bellarmine's first three games -- including the scheduled opener at UT Chattanooga next Wednesday and the home opener against Transylvania at Freedom Hall the following weekend -- will be rescheduled.
The new Division I opener for the Bellarmine men will be on Dec. 4 at Duke in Cameron Indoor Stadium.
The re-shuffling of the schedule means that the Bellarmine men's home opener will come Dec. 9 against Chattanooga at 7 p.m. in Freedom Hall.
On Thursday, the Bellarmine women's team announced a pause in activity which will push the start of its season back to mid-December, forcing the rescheduling or postponement of its first six games.
"This year has been a trying time for all of us," said Bellarmine Director of Athletics Scott Wiegandt, "but 2020 has taught us that we have to adapt, and that's what we have to do in this situation. Putting the health and safety of our student-athletes ahead of everything else is the right decision, and hopefully our fans cans adapt along with us."
The Knights will now host Transylvania on Jan. 1 with trips to Chattanooga and Dayton being planned for December.
The updated 2020-21 men's basketball schedule can be found here.
