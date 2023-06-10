LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) – Shelby County was seeking a third state baseball championship. Whitley County was seeking the first baseball title from the mountain 13th region. They were, coming into the KHSAA state baseball tournament, the teams with the two highest RPI ratings in the field, Whitley County first, Shelby County second.
And that’s how they finished. Sam Harp’s steal of home (on a double steal) in the sixth-inning proved the game-winner for the Colonels, who got a complete game from senior pitcher Grant Zehr to pull out a 2-1 victory in front of a crowd of 3,501 in Kentucky Proud Park.
As Whitley County players dogpiled in the infield, Shelby County’s players reacted in disbelief. Led by 8 seniors, they had come from a 7-20 season in 2021 to the doorstep of a state championship.
“I couldn't ask for more from those guys,” Shelby County coach Steve Kingsolver said. “Single-elimination tournament, the ball’s got to bounce your way and sometimes it doesn't. Today just wasn't our day. But I'm super proud of these guys.”
After the game, Kingsolver gathered his players and spoke to them as the celebration went on around them. Asked what he said to his team, he got emotional.
“I told them they’re winners,” he said. “I told them they’ve done everything I’ve asked. . . . You spend a lot of time with those guys. You’re family. You have ups, you have downs. But in the end, they've been hyper-successful. And I'm just proud that they've grown as much as they have.”
The Rockets, who had built momentum throughout the postseason and flashed the kind of pitching depth needed to win a championship, just couldn’t generate the scoring in the end. Zehr kept them off balance at the plate all night, not with overpowering speed, but with a strong curveball and changes of pace.
Shelby County starter Jack Wills was every bit as effective. He gave up a leadoff triple to Bryce Anderson, who would score two batters later. He finished 3-for-3 on the night. Wills worked 5 innings and gave up 2 runs.
The Rockets’ chance to pull even or take the lead came in their half of the sixth, but Carter White was thrown out at third in an excruciatingly close play on a double-steal. The next batter, Foster Whisman, singled to center bringing home Kemper Whisman from second to pull within a run. But the potential tying run was sitting on the bench.
“We’ve tried to put pressure on people (on the basepaths) and tonight we were trying to do the same thing,” Kingsolver said. “We just weren’t getting guys on. We were searching for our moment. Again, maybe we got a little out of character trying to push it a little bit. But I had faith in us getting that play done. . . . Hats off to their pitcher. I mean, he was lights out. Early on, we couldn’t touch him. We were struggling with the off-speed stuff a little bit. Then guys started waiting back and we started to put some good swings on the ball and get some base runners and get some momentum. Maybe if we played eight innings we’d have gotten them. But that’s not how it goes.”
For Whitley County, which heard the whispers that a 13th Region team had no shot of winning it all, the win was deserved. Head coach Jeremy Shope built a winner in the mountains after leaving a job at Mercer County.
“We showed it can be done,” Shope said. “It's a lot of blood, sweat and tears. It's a lot of offseason work, but it can be done and we talked about this with the kids. The chemistry on this team is unbelievable. I know coaches say that all the time. But it's really indescribable really, they just, they love each other they love each other. We got a dugout over here doing cheers and circling up and they just didn't do it in this thing. They've done it all year long. And you know that is special when they buy into a role and put somebody else above themselves. You know, we talked about the word “mudita.” We’ve got it on a T-shirt. Mudita is having vicarious joy in other people’s success, and man, how good life can be if we can do that.”
Now, Whitley County can find some joy in its own success.
