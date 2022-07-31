LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – With a new semester soon to begin, the University of Louisville women’s basketball team is moving into its new home.
Cardinal women’s players were among the first to move into Denny Crum Hall on campus on Saturday, according to the program’s Instagram account, which posted a move-in gallery (and video) of players setting up shop in the soon-to-be complete 128-bed facility named after the iconic Hall of Fame basketball coach.
"This means a lot to me," said Crum, the Cardinals' winningest basketball coach, who has been a part of the Louisville community for 50 years, on the day ground was broken for the facility. "I feel really good about this project. It will be a great addition to the university. Just driving up today, it's astounding how much this campus has grown. I love this university and have put my heart and soul into it."
The $23.5 million residence hall is directly across the street from the Planet Fitness Kueber Center basketball and lacrosse practice facility and will house both athletes and non-athletes.
The project is a partnership among U of L Athletics, U of L Campus Housing and a third-party developer consisting of Buffalo Construction, Inc. and Investment Property Advisors, who also developed Cardinal Towne, another campus housing project. L&N Federal Credit Union provided a $2.25 million gift to the Cardinal Athletic Fund to promote the legacy of U of L Athletics through naming the facility in Crum's honor.
The dorm will house a mixture of student-athletes and non-student athletes. Men's and women's basketball and women's lacrosse student-athletes will live in the residence hall, giving athletics 63 of the 128 beds to remain within the NCAA requirement of no more than 50% of the beds being occupied by student-athletes.
For athletes and others interested in sports careers, residence hall programming it will bring enhanced opportunities, including the chance to meet and network with other sport organizations in Louisville and nationally, including Racing Louisville/LouCity, Louisville Bats, Louisville Sports Commission, and Excel Sport Management.
