LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hall of Fame basketball coach Denny Crum had a major role to play in the development of the modern-day University of Louisville. On Thursday, the school announced one way to memorialize that.
A new dorm to be constructed on Floyd Street that will house Louisville athletes and other students will be named after Crum, through a deal reached with L&N Federal Credit Union.
Denny Crum Hall made possible by L&N Federal Credit Union will be the name of the new residence hall, located across Floyd Street from the Planet Fitness Kueber Center that will be built for occupancy by the fall 2022 semester and will house athletes from several sports.
The $23.5 million, 128-bed residence hall that was announced in October as a partnership among the university's housing and athletic departments and a third-party developer consisting of Buffalo Construction and Larry Gough, who also developed Cardinal Towne, another campus housing project. L&N Federal Credit Union has provided a $2.25 million gift to the Cardinal Athletic Fund to promote the legacy of UofL Athletics through naming the facility in Crum's honor.
"While Coach Crum's Hall of Fame career as a coach has been well documented, his name on the new dorm will properly represent the impact that he has made on the university, albeit athletics or academics," athletics director Vince Tyra said. "It's a great honor to know him as a friend and to celebrate him with this important campus initiative. We can't thank L&N Federal Credit Union enough for their continued support of UofL Athletics."
Crum was coach at Louisville for 30 years (1971-2001), and retired following the 2000-01 season. The man admirably labeled "Cool Hand Luke" by former commentator Al McGuire was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on May 9, 1994.
He coached Louisville to the 1980 and the 1986 NCAA Championships, ranking him as one of only 14 coaches in NCAA history to win two or more titles. Six times he guided the Cardinals into the NCAA Final Four, including four times in the decade of the '80s. Only five coaches all-time coached more Final Four teams than Crum.
After his retirement, Crum continued to work as a special assistant to the UofL president for several years. The KFC Yum! Center court has been named in his honor. Since 2001, The Denny Crum Scholarship Foundation and the Denny Crum Scholarship Fund at UofL have awarded over a million dollars benefiting over 425 students. The San Fernando, Calif., native made Louisville his home and has lent countless hours of his time for charitable causes throughout the community for the past 49 years.
"We are honored to have Coach Crum's name displayed on our players' campus home that will be connected to our training facility," current Louisville coach Chris Mack said. "His legacy here is not only as a Hall of Fame coach who won two national championships, but as a terrific person who has meant so much to this university and community for nearly five decades. I'm also very grateful for the commitment that L&N Federal Credit Union has made to this project, investing in our future with a facility that will have long-lasting significance for our basketball program and this university."
