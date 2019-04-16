(FOX NEWS) -- Seven-time NASCAR champ Jimmie Johnson finished the Boston Marathon on Monday in 3:09:07 a day and a half after coming in 12th at the Richmond Cup Series race.
That was the most challenging thing I’ve ever done, what an experience! Unofficially 3:09:07 for the 🏁 #BostonMarathon #Boston2019 pic.twitter.com/1lZBH2aPvn— Jimmie Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) April 15, 2019
Fox News reports that Johnson wore number 4848 as a tip of the hat to his car number – 48 – and finished his 40- to 44-year-old age group in 641st place.
I can’t even keep up with the messages and social notifications on my phone. You guys rock! Fans on course, family and friends, media members, all of you on social - thank you for the support pic.twitter.com/c613jhzwwC— Jimmie Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) April 15, 2019
The 43-year-old tweeted afterward that it “was the most challenging thing I’ve ever done.”
Johnson was hoping to break 3 hours, but said he was pleased with the result.
“I wanted to race it, so I went out with a heart rate and time in mind. I came up a little short, but still to do that well, still to be that low in the threes, I’m really happy with it,” NASCAR.com reported him saying.
Johnson had previously completed a 70.3-mile triathlon and has his sights set on entering the 140.6-mile Ironman Triathlon one day. He often responds to alleged fans on Twitter who tell him that he should concentrate on driving, given the decline in his on-track performance in recent years.
The fact people think my physical training takes away from my car racing is absurd. But thank you and you’re amazing too. https://t.co/7HzgLbXtZh— Jimmie Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) March 13, 2019
He couldn't care less about them on Monday as American distance running great Meb Keflezighi placed a finisher’s medal around his neck.
This was so cool. @runmeb is a legend! #BostonMarathon #Boston2019 pic.twitter.com/JBNjC92HHb— Jimmie Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) April 15, 2019
"This was so cool," he tweeted.
