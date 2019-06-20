LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The first three picks in the 2019 NBA Draft were the three players that everybody predicted would go 1-2-3 months before the crowd settled into the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. on Thursday night.
Zion Williamson of Duke — to the New Orleans Pelicans with the first selection.
Murray State point guard Ja Morant to Memphis with the second pick, the highest any Racers' player has been drafted.
RJ Barrett, another Duke star, was selected third by the New York Knicks.
Then the drama began, taking a local twist when Kenucky forward PJ Washington was taken No. 11 by Charlotte.
Washington was rewarded for his decision to withdraw from the 2018 and return for his sophomore season. Despite being slowed by a foot injury during the NCAA Tournament, Washington led UK in scoring (15.2 points per game) and rebounding (7.5).
He made major strides from the perimeter. He made 33 shots from distance (shooting 42.3 percent) after making five as a freshman. Washington also impressed NBA teams with his toughness, determination on defense and his development as a team leader.
At Charlotte, Washington will join two other former Wildcats -- Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and Malik Monk.
Prior to that move, the draft got interesting with the fourth selection. The Lakers selected Virginia wing DeAndre Hunter -- and then reportedly traded the pick to the Atlanta Hawks. He was followed by the first Southeastern Conference player, Vanderbilt guard Darius Garland, who was taken by Cleveland.
Another wing who played in the national championship game went sixth -- Texas Tech's Jarrett Culver. Although he was selected by Phoenix, ESPN reported that Culver will be traded to Minnesota.
The Atlantic Coast Conference celebrated its fourth pick among the first seven players when the Chicago Bulls selected North Carolina point guard Coby White.
The eighth player selected -- Jaxson Hayes of Texas -- had a local connection. Hayes grew up in suburban Cincinnati and did not start as a high school junior. Former Texas assistant Darrin Horn saw him at a summer event and convinced Shaka Smart to recruit him.
Hayes had a solid freshman season and credited Horn for working with him before the coach left to take over the program at Northern Kentucky.
Washington selected Gonzaga forward Rui Hachimura with the ninth pick. Gonzaga has produced first-round picks in the past but Hachimura was the first player born in Japan taken in the first round.
Atlanta selected Cam Reddish with the 10th pick, giving ACC Tournament champion Duke three of the first 10 picks. The ACC run continued with the 11th pick when Minnesota selected Cameron Johnson of North Carolina -- and traded him to Phoenix.
Three area college players were expected to join Morant and Washington in the first round — two from Kentucky (Tyler Herro and Keldon Johnson) as well as former New Albany High School guard Romeo Langford, who played his freshman season at Indiana.
