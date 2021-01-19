LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After a year that saw no March Madness, the NCAA has announced new dates for the 2021 tournament.
The entire tournament, as previously reported, will be played in Indiana, with 55 of the 67 games played in Indianapolis.
The First Four will be played Thursday, March 18 at Mackey Arena in West Lafeyette and Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington. They will join Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum and Lucas Oil Stadium in hosting the first-round games on Friday and Saturday, March 19-20. The four Indianapolis sites will then host the remainder of the tournament, starting with second-round games Sunday and Monday, March 21-22.
🚨 #MarchMadness Scheduling Update!🏀 March 18 - First Four🏀 March 19/20 - First Round🏀 March 21/22 - Second Round🏀 March 27/28 - Sweet 16🏀 March 29/30 - Elite 8🏀 April 3 - Final Four🏀 April 5 - National Championship👉 https://t.co/faeZsTVieb pic.twitter.com/0grpnEwAn4— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) January 19, 2021
The Sweet 16 will be held at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Saturday and Sunday, March 27-28. Each game will be played in its own television window as opposed to years past, when several games overlapped in prime time.
The Elite Eight will be played in prime time on Monday and Tuesday, March 29-30, and the Final Four will be played Saturday and Monday, April 3 and 5. All seven of those games will be played at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Selection Sunday is March 14.
