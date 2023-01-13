LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Racing Louisville FC selected four college standouts in Thursday’s NWSL Draft and acquired an established player from Gotham FC through the trade of their top pick in a day that left manager Kim Björkegren “very happy.”
In addition to bringing winger Paige Monaghan in from Gotham, Racing added Ohio State forward Kayla Fischer with the No. 16 overall pick, along with Notre Dame defender Brianna Martinez (No. 17), New Mexico forward Jadyn Edwards and Alabama forward Riley Parker (No. 31). Those included a trade with the Washington Spirit that brought $55,000 in allocation money.
The day’s key move was for Monaghan, which included dealing the No. 4 overall pick to NY/NJ Gotham in exchange for a versatile forward who scored three goals last season and was the No. 10 overall pick in 2019. Racing also got $150,000 in allocation money and an international roster spot for the 2023 season.
“In our preparation leading up to today, there was only one center back we wanted, but on draft day, it became clear we weren’t going to have that chance at No. 4," Björkegren said. "We sought the best value for our pick, and we moved for a player in Paige Monaghan who has league experience, a great personality and positional versatility. She will be a great addition to our team.
"We are very excited about how the draft played out tonight after doing extensive research on each of our picks. All the work assistant coaches Bev Yanez and Sergio Gonzalez did to prepare for this made the draft seamless for all of us. We’re also really happy to add players who are excited about the prospect of playing for Racing and moving to our great city. We can’t wait to welcome them to our club.”
A three-time All-Big Ten Conference selection from Kent, Ohio, Fischer scored a career-high eight goals last season for the Buckeyes to go with three assists. She also served as a team co-captain, and will fill a need at a wing spot.
Martinez fills a need on defense, where she could plug in at right back. She was an anchor of a Notre Dame defense that led the club to a No. 1 NCAA Tournament seed last season.
Parker returned from a torn ACL to lead the nation with seven game-winning goals at Alabama last season. She also ranked sixth nationally in goals (17) and points (41) in leading the Crimson Tide to the Final Four of the women’s College Cup.
“I think I’m a composed but hard-working, creative forward who just wants to take on the role of whatever I can do to help the team win,” Parker said. “That role looked different throughout my years at Alabama, but I think it definitely all added together to make me the player I am today. I can’t wait to get to Louisville and play with some phenomenal players and learn from them.”
Racing Louisville finished ninth in the NWSL standings last season but won 3 of its past 4 games but returns a solid young core led by US National Team player Emily Fox and midfielder Jaelin Howell, who just signed a contract extension earlier this week. The club also returns an intriguing mix of veteran and international standouts.
The club will commence a 22-game regular season on Saturday, March 25, and play through in mid-October. The NWSL has yet to unveil its full schedule.
