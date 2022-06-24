LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Author Kevin Cook’s upcoming book House of Champions: The Story of Kentucky Basketball’s Home Courts was a labor of love for him and one that he says filled a gap in the well-documented history of the University of Kentucky men’s basketball program.
“I wrote the book because it’s one myself I wanted to read and it was not out there. Just about everything on UK history is written and a lot of people love the different venues,” Cook said.
Cook dove into the UK archives to find pictures and accounts of every place the Wildcats called home. Cook documents the construction of Memorial Coliseum, which was a cathedral to many, but also displaced one of Lexington’s largest Black communities.
“When UK set their sites on that neighborhood and worked with the mostly white landlords to buy up that (neighborhood) over time, and the resident weren’t immediately put out looking for other places to live, but they did have to go elsewhere,” Cook said.
The author talked with about 15 people connected with the university’s basketball program. That included some of the final interviews of former Wildcats who passed away recently.
“Coach Joe B. Hall, obviously Ed Beck, who was the center on the 1958 championship team…and then Mike Pratt, very sadly and very recently (passed away). I had no idea what he was going through. He recently sent me a promo blurb for the book, which I was very appreciative of," Cook said. "All those gentlemen that I spoke to were very gracious.”
House of Champions: The Story of Kentucky Basketball’s Home Courts is published by University Press of Kentucky and set to be released later this year. To preorder, click here.
