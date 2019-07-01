LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville students now have the option to purchase tickets to as many home games as they want, for just $10 a month.
It's part of a new plan called Flight 23.
It's a ticketing model designed specifically for students. For just $10 a month, a Flight 23 membership allows students to go to every regular season home game for all 23 sports, including football and men's and women's basketball.
According to a news release, Louisville Athletics has pledged to reward Flight 23 members based on their attendance at football and men's basketball games. Athletics will donate $2 for every Flight 23 member in attendance at each home football game this season (up to $10,000 total) and $1 for every member in attendance at home men's basketball games (up to $20,000 total).
"We are so excited about our partnership with Athletics," said Cole Hetzler, raiseRED's University Outreach Coordinator, in a statement. "Their continued support has helped the growth of our organization and we are thankful to be a part of something that helps bring the U of L community closer together."
Students can purchase a Flight 23 membership right now, online through each student's "My Student Cardinals" account.
For more information, CLICK HERE.
