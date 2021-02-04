LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame’s push to induct names from a “bygone” era could be the first step in getting a Louisville native into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.
Pete Browning, who played primarily for the Louisville Eclipse and Colonels from 1882-94, is one of three new inductees into the Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame.
“As part of any future plans that Louisville Slugger Museum and Factory would have to put forth Pete Browning as a candidate for the National Baseball Hall of Fame, you better believe it that we will certainly make the case that Kentucky has stepped up and recognized him,” said Anne Jewell, vice president and executive director to the Louisville Slugger Museum and Factory.
Browning, nicknamed “The Louisville Slugger,” was a dominant hitter and the namesake for the bat created for him by Hillerich & Bradsby.
Louisville Sports Commission CEO and President Karl Schmitt said it was finally time for Browning to enter the state’s hall of fame. The selection committee has leaned toward more modern athletes and coaches, but the adjustment this year to include historic sports figures may have finally gotten Browning the recognition he deserved.
“Many times, members of your selection committee are contemporary people who live in this day and age and they just don’t have a perspective or appreciation of history,” Schmitt said.
Getting Browning into Cooperstown could take some time.
“It does take years, sometimes, they don’t do it on an annual basis there,” Jewell said. “So you really do have to catch them when the window is there. My understanding is in the next decade or so, there will be another consideration of these older players.”
The three new inductees into the Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame are Browning, All-American Girls Professional Baseball League player Anna May Hutchinson and former Globetrotter Clarence Wilson.
