LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The Alternative Baseball Organization (ABO) was created to give people with special needs access to the game of baseball. Louisville’s newest team held its first get-together Thursday night in anticipation of taking the fields around the area soon.
“I’m excited, nervous…it’s certainly a dream come true. A lot of work has been going on since August. A lot of planning trying to get people together. I’m ready to get going and get out on the field and teach these kids,” said Jim Stecklow, who is coaching the team in Louisville and also helping coach an ABO team in Evansville.
Zev Bernard owns the Wolves Baseball facility in Jeffersontown, which is home to his AAU youth baseball team. He offered Stecklow his cache of resources to get the ABO team up and running, including the facility itself.
“I had done Special Olympics before, growing up in Los Angeles, and I just knew that I’ve got all the resources, the facility, the equipment, the expertise to help Jim and the team and really make a difference,” said Bernard.
Bernard enlisted the help of some of the Wolves players to help out in the team’s first meeting. Bryant Jones, Vice President of the Wolves and a former college baseball player, also took part.
“(This is) different but good. It kind of teaches us a little bit more, too. It’s easy to coach a kid who’s been playing all their lives. For somebody that’s just now starting to play and learn about the game, it kind of challenges us and that’s a good thing,” Jones said.
Stecklow says there is always room for more players and coaches on his team, dubbed the Louisville Danes. He says umpires will also be needed when the games are played. To learn more about how to sign up a player, or assist with the team, visit the ABO website.
