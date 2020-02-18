LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- NASCAR driver Ryan Newman is "awake and speaking with family and doctors" have a horrific crash Monday night on the last lap of the Daytona 500.
Ryan Blaney hit Newman’s bumper to the right of center, causing Newman’s car to turn right, barely missing Denny Hamlin, and slamming into the energy-absorbing barrier. The impact caused Newman’s car to flip onto its roof and then its side. Corey LaJoie then crushed the driver’s side of Newman’s car, sending it airborne again. Newman’s car again landed on its roof and skidded past the finish line to a stop, spewing sparks and fuel that caused a fire.
It took safety crews about 16 minutes to extricate Newman from his No. 6 Ford and load him into a waiting ambulance. He remained hospitalized Tuesday afternoon.
Update on Ryan Newman: pic.twitter.com/TdJHDZ3O7O— Roush Fenway (@roushfenway) February 18, 2020
Newman had surged into the lead on the final lap when Blaney’s bumper caught the back of his Ford. NASCAR scrapped the traditional victory lane party for Hamlin's third Daytona 500 victory, rocked by Newman's accident 19 years after Dale Earnhardt was killed on the last lap of the 2001 Daytona 500. Earnhardt was the last driver killed in a NASCAR Cup Series race.
This story will be updated.
