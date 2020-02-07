LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is being immortalized as a bobblehead again, and this time he is riding a raven.
The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled its latest bobblehead of the former University of Louisville star following his unanimous selection as NFL MVP. The bobbleheads were produced for the museum by FOCO, an official licensee and manufacturer of Baltimore Ravens and NFL merchandise.
Wearing a purple No. 8 jersey, the smiling Jackson bobblehead is holding a football and sitting atop a black raven on a base with the Ravens’ logo. Each bobblehead will be individually numbered to only 2,020, and they are available through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s online store for $40 plus shipping. The bobbleheads will arrive in June.
"Lamar’s bobbleheads have been among the most popular we’ve had over the past year and the riding series has been one of the most popular, so combining the two was an easy decision,” museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said in a news release.
The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum is located in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
